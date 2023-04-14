Sloppy Eighth Inning Leads to SeaWolves Loss

Erie dropped the fourth game with Altoona after a pair of critical late errors, 4-2.

The SeaWolves led early, scoring first in the third inning. With two out and Grant Witherspoon on first, Diego Rincones dropped a bloop single into short center. Witherspoon motored around the bases to score.

In the fifth, Julio Rodriguez slammed one off the top of the Erie Insurance Arena, his first home run of the season. It extended the Howlers' lead to 2-0.

Erie was well-positioned thanks to Brant Hurter. The left-handed starter dealt with early traffic, but for the second straight start turned in four scoreless innings. He struck out a pair, walked three, and allowed four hits.

Altoona pushed across two to tie in the sixth inning against Michael Bienlien. The righty made his Double-A debut in this game, striking out five in 2.2 innings. Drew Maggi singled home the tying run after Altoona loaded the bases against Bienlien.

Altoona took the lead against Adam Wolf in the eighth. The inning began with Andres Alvarez reaching base on Corey Joyce's throwing error. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded, Colt Keith flubbed a ground ball to his left. It caromed off his glove into left field, scoring a pair of unearned runs.

Wolf (0-1) took the loss. Oliver Garcia (1-0) won for Altoona. Tahnaj Thomas earned his first save by staving off a ninth-inning Erie rally.

Erie and Altoona continue the series at 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

