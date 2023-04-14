April 14, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 14, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN A Thursday night pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless through the fourth inning but timely hitting put the Portland Sea Dogs (5-1) back in the win column with a 3-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-2). Portland's starter Brian Van Belle had a stellar outing with 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. New Hampshire's starter Ricky Tiedemann began the game by striking out nine Sea Dogs to keep the Portland offense off the board in his 3.0 innings of work. The first run of the game came in the top of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Phillip Sikes was hit by a pitch allowing Tyler McDonough to score and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0. The Fisher Cats got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning when Orelvis Martinez launched a two-run homer to left-center field, putting New Hampshire on top, 2-1. Portland changed the narrative in the top of the eighth when Tyler Dearden hit a two-run single to bring home Sikes and Nick Yorke, putting the Sea Dogs back on top, 3-2.

GUERRERO STAYS LOCKED IN Luis Guerrero earned his third save of the season last night and did not allow a run in the ninth inning. He is perfect in save opportunities and leads the Eastern League with three saves. In three appearances, Guerrero has tossed 3.0 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while walking three and striking out three. He has held opponents to a .182 batting average.

VAN BELLE DOMINATES IN FIRST START Brian Van Belle was stellar in his first start of the season last night for Portland. He pitched 6.0 shutout innings allowing just three hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk.

SEA DOG STARTERS Portland's starting rotation is off to a hot start this season. The rotation has a 2.20 ERA through six games. In 28.2 innings, they have allowed seven runs on 18 hits while walking nine and striking out 24. LHP Shane Drohan, RHP CJ Liu, RHP Wyatt Olds, RHP Sterling Sharp and RHP Brian Van Belle make up Portland's current rotation.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are in sole possession of first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 1.0 game behind in second place. Hartford and Somerset remained tied in third place, 2.0 games behind Portland.

MAINE CLAMBAKES The Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Clambakes, presented by United Healthcare, for the Friday, August 25th game when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00pm at Hadlock Field. Clambakes are an old-fashioned New England tradition inherited from the Native Americans. The traditional Maine Clambake includes lobster, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes, and blueberry cake. The food is traditionally cooked by steaming the ingredients over layers of seaweed in a pit oven.

MAINE STAPLES The Clambakes join a lineup of other regional food identities for the Sea Dogs. The Whoopie Pies, Red Snappers and Bean Suppahs will all return for the 2023 season with specialty jerseys, merchandise and themed in-game promotions. The Whoopie Pies will take place June 9 against Akron, the Red Snappers on June 24th against Reading and the Bean Suppahs on Saturday, July 8th.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 14, 2016 Jake Romanski knocked in four runs as Portland beat Hartford in the home opener at Hadlock Field. The game marked the first ever meeting between the Sea Dogs and Yard Goats.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Shane Drohan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on April 7th and tossed 5.0 shutout innings in season debut vs Binghamton. Drohan allowed three hits while walking one and striking out five.

