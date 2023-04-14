Maggi Marvels in Three-Hit Performance to Lift Altoona over Erie

ERIE, Pa. - Drew Maggi delivered his first multi-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI as Altoona defeated the Erie SeaWolves, 4-2, on Friday night at UPMC Park.

Maggi was the only Curve batter to record multiple hits in the contest, with Altoona finishing with nine hits as a team. It was the 10th game with 3+ hits in Maggi's Altoona career, with the last coming on August 10, 2014, in a game against the Reading Fightin' Phils.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Maggi singled back up the middle off reliever Michael Bienlien to score two runs and tie the game at 2-2. The game would remain tied until the top of the eighth inning, when Josh Palacios came up with the bases loaded and smacked a hard-hit ball off the mitt of third baseman Colt Keith, resulting in two runs scoring on the error and Altoona taking the 4-2 lead.

Jared Jones allowed one run on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings in the start. He allowed a bloop single with two outs in the third to Diego Rincones that allowed Grant Witherspoon to score from first base. The four walks matched a career-high for Jones.

Jones gave way to Nick Dombkowski in the fifth inning, who allowed a run on four hits in 2.2 innings. Julio Rodriguez homered off him in the fifth inning, a solo shot to give Erie a 2-0 lead. Oliver Garcia tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a walk and a strikeout. He did not allow a hit as he earned the win for Altoona.

Tahnaj Thomas entered in the ninth inning for the Curve and allowed the first two batters to reach base on a walk and a single. He then got Rodriguez to pop out before Witherspoon grounded into a game-ending double play initiated by Maggi at second base.

The win marks the third of the week for the Curve, who improve to 3-4 on the season. Domingo Leyba drew three walks in the win, while Henry Davis saw his five-game on-base streak to begin the season come to an end. Matt Fraizer extended his hitting streak to five games.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. with RHP Sean Sullivan set to make his Double-A debut on the mound for Altoona against RHP Ty Madden for Erie.

