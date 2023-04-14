Sea Dogs to Host Six "Bark in the Park" Games

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host six "Bark in the Park" games in 2023, presented by Trupanion - a leader in medical insurance for pets, allowing fans to take their dog out to the ballgame.

"Every year our Bark in the Park games become more and more popular, stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We are thrilled to welcome Trupanion as a presenting sponsor allowing us to host a record number six Bark in the Park games this season so that fans will be able to enjoy a game with the entire family."

"We are excited to be teaming up with the Portland Sea Dogs in bringing the winning combination of pet parents and their dogs to the ballpark," said Kalpesh Raval, general manager at Trupanion. "We are here to help pet parents budget and care for their pet, providing them financial peace of mind so they can focus on getting the best quality care for their pet without worrying about the cost. This collaboration is a homerun for pet parents, their dogs, and the trusted veterinary professionals who care for our furry friends."

The first Bark in the Park game at Hadlock Field this season will be on Friday, April 21st when the Sea Dogs host the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:00 PM. The remaining five games will all be held on Wednesdays, creating Wagging Wednesdays at the Park. Wagging Wednesdays will occur on May 24th, June 21st, July 19th, August 23rd, and September 13th. All games are at 6:00 PM.

Dogs and their owners each require tickets to attend. The General Admission tickets cost $11.00 for adults, while kids, seniors, and dogs are $8.00. Only 300 tickets are available for each game. Tickets for you and your dog can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

At each "Bark in the Park" game, there will be a special "dog-friendly" section located in the leftfield grandstand for dogs and their owners. There will be a doggie parade pregame in which fans may parade around the warning track with their dogs, which will start at 5:15 PM. Doggie Valets will be on hand to care for pets while people visit the Hadlock Field concourse. The event is B.Y.O.B. (bring your own bag). Gates open 90 minutes before game time. Dogs and their owners will have a private entrance into the ballpark on the third-base side of the stadium.

In addition, for residents of Maine with puppies (and kittens) that have an upcoming wellness exam with a local veterinarian, Trupanion has a special offer for 30 days of medical insurance coverage with no upfront cost or obligation. To take advantage of the offer, simply call 855-210-8749 within 24 hours after the exam with the "Bark in the Park" code: SRTRUSEADOGBARK

