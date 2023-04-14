Beeter Earns First Pro Win In Shutout of Rumble Ponies

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a score of 6-0 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York on Friday night.

The win marked Somerset's second shutout win through seven games of the 2023 season and its first of nine innings (Saturday, April 8 vs. Harrisburg, double header game two, seven innings).

RHP Clayton Beeter (6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K) started the game and earned the first win of his professional career.

In his 56th career appearance, and his 10th with the Yankees organization (postseason included), Beeter's 6.2 innings set a career-best mark, after never having gone more than five innings in a start. His final two starts of 2022, Beeter set his previous career-high of five innings pitched on September 16 vs. Portland and again on September 22 vs. Portland (postseason).

2B Max Burt (2-for-3, RBI, R, 2B, BB) opened up the scoring for Somerset with an RBI double in the fourth inning to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

Through six games played this season, Burt continues to pace the Patriots in every offensive category including RBIs (8), AVG (.471) and OPS (1.453).

RF Jeisson Rosario (1-for-3, 3 RBI, R, HR, BB) led the way for Somerset on Friday night with a season-high 3 RBIs, while also hitting his first home run of the season.

LF Jasson Dominguez (1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB) reached base five times in the game (benefitted from two of three Binghamton errors) and picked up his first hit of the 2023 season.

RHP Justin Maese (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 R, BB, 2 K) finished the shutout for Somerset, relieving Beeter with two outs in the seventh inning.

