Rumble Ponies Blanked by Somerset on Friday Night

April 14, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-5) were shutout by the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium, falling 6-0. The Rumble Ponies and Patriots have split the first four games of the series.

Somerset (4-3) scored all six of its runs across the middle three innings. Max Burt started the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the fourth, which drove in Anthony Seigler. Jeisson Rosario smacked his first home run of the season in the next frame, which extended Somerset's lead to 3-0.

The Patriots added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 6-0. Burt reached base on a single with one out in the inning and then Trey Sweeney walked. Jasson Domínguez was the next batter, and he hit a ground ball to the right side and reached on an error that loaded the bases. All three base runners came around to score in the inning, capped off by a sacrifice fly from Rosario, which extended the Somerset lead to 6-0.

Somerset starter Clayton Beeter tossed a career-high 6.2 scoreless innings and fanned seven batters. Beeter and Justin Maese combined for a three-hit shutout.

Dominic Hamel started on the mound for Binghamton and went four innings, allowing two hits, one run, four walks, and striking out three. Nolan Clenney was the Ponies' third pitcher of the night, and he went three scoreless innings. Clenney allowed just two hits and struck out five batters.

The Rumble Ponies are back in action on Saturday afternoon in the fifth game of the series against the Patriots. First pitch is at 1:05 PM with pregame coverage getting underway at 12:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Rowdey Jordan, Agustin Ruiz, and Mateo Gil combined for Binghamton's three singles.

