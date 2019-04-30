Tulowitzki Homers, Olivares Delivers in Tampa Comeback, 6-4

April 30, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





TAMPA, Fla.- Pablo Olivares capped a three-run third with a go-ahead, two-run double as the Tampa Tarpons dug out of an early 3-0 hole and beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs, 6-4, in the series-opener on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Vidal Brujan lined a single on the first pitch of the game and stole second before scoring on a passed ball by catcher Donny Sands. Tampa (11-14) starter Clarke Schmidt retired the next two batters before Moises Gomez ripped a double into left. Jim Haley followed with an infield single, and both scored on a triple by Garrett Whitley.

Oswaldo Cabrera countered Brujan with a leadoff single of his own in the bottom of the first, and rehabber Troy Tulowitzki cut the lead to one by smashing a two-run homer to left.

Tulowitzki batted second as the designated hitter and Miguel Andújar started at third base while batting third as both began Major League Rehabilitation assignments. Tulowitzki (1-for-3, HR, HBP, 2RBI, R) reached base twice, and Andújar (0-for-4) committed two fielding errors while playing seven innings in the field.

Cabrera lined a one-out single in the third before Tulowitzki reached on a hit-by-pitch. A wild pitch by Charlotte (11-14) starter Paul Campbell allowed Cabrera to take third, and Steven Sensley tied the score by legging out an infield single. Isiah Gilliam followed with a walk before Olivares hit a line drive into the left field corner, giving the Tarpons a 5-3 lead.

Campbell (L, 2-3) allowed five runs on five hits in two and two-third innings, walking two while striking out one on 57 pitches (36 strikes) in his shortest start of the season.

Schmidt (W, 1-1) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third and retired seven of the last eight batters he faced while completing five innings for the first time since opening day. The 23-year-old earned his first professional win, holding the Stone Crabs to three runs on six hits and two walks, striking out three on 80 pitches (47 strikes).

Diego Castillo singled, stole second and third before scoring on a base hit by Sands in the sixth, as Tampa added a run off RHP Matt Seelinger to extend its lead to 6-3.

Charlotte got the run back when Carl Chester blasted a solo homer off RHP Jefry Valdez in the seventh. Valdez (H, 1) allowed a run on two hits in two innings in relief of Schmidt.

RHP Kyle Zurak (SV, 4) stranded a two-out hit-batter in the eighth and retired six of the seven batters he faced in a pair of scoreless frames to close the game.

Cabrera (2-for-4, 2R) logged his team-high 10thmulti-hit game. Castillo (1-for-3, BB, R, 2SB) is on a 14-game hitting streak, batting .340 (18-for-53) in that span. Tyler Hill (1-for-3) has reached base safely in 11-straight games.

RHP Shawn Semple (0-0, -.--) will start against RHP Riley O'Brien (1-0, 1.93) when the series continues on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The 23-year-old was added from Single-A Charleston on Tuesday after going 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 32 strikeouts (only two walks) in 21 innings for the RiverDogs. Semple originally made his Tarpons debut in a spot-start on May 31, 2018.

On "WOWW Wednesday," fans can enjoy half-priced Wings, Wine and White Claws from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Live play-by-play of the action will be available on the Tampa Tarpons Baseball Network.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.