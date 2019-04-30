Bohm Debuts in Threshers Shutout over Fort Myers

April 30, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Fort Myers, Fla. - Alec Bohm made his Advanced-A debut on Tuesday night, and the Clearwater Thresher blanked the Fort Myers Miracle, 3-0, at CenturyLink Sports Complex to open a three-game series. The contest was the Threshers' fourth whitewash of the April, helping the club win nine of its last 14 games to close out the opening month of 2019.

Bohm struck out in his first at-bat, but played a role in the fourth inning by singling Simon Muzziotti over from first to third with nobody out. Two batters later, Matt Vierling drove home Clearwater's (11-14) first run of the night with a fielder's choice for the 1-0 advantage.

The Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect (MLB.com) scored the final tally of the game after starting the seventh with a sharply-hit grounder into center, and scoring on Jake Scheiner's RBI knock to right four batters later. The 6-foot-5 third baseman finished his debut 2-for-4 at the dish with two singles and a walk.

Nick Maton added an insurance run with an opposite field single in the fourth, plating Scheiner for the 2-0 edge.

For a second consecutive start, Damon Jones came one out shy of qualifying for the win, but the southpaw left the game with runners at first and second with two outs in the fourth before giving way to Connor Brogdon (1-0).

The hard-throwing right-hander popped up big league rehabber Miguel Sano on one pitch to get out of the jam.

Keylan Killgore (SV, 1) picked up his first save of the season with two perfect frames in the eighth and ninth.

Madison Stokes extended his on-base streak to 11 games with an infield single in the first.

Anthony Vizcaya (1-1) suffered the loss for Fort Myers (15-10), surrendering two runs - one earned - on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts across three innings.

The Threshers seek the series victory in game two of the three-game on Wednesday afternoon at CenturyLink Sports Complex. It has yet to be determined who will toe the slab for the Threshers against the Miracle's RHP Jhoan Duran (0-3, 3.63) First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., with coverage starting at 12:45 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pregame Show on threshersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.