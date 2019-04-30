'Tugas Rally from Five Down to Stun Jays, 8-7

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Trailing 6-1 after five innings, the Daytona Tortugas rallied to score three in the sixth, three in the seventh, and one more in the ninth to knock off the Dunedin Blue Jays, 8-7, in front of 1,582 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Playing as the visitor in their own ballpark due to renovations at the Blue Jays' Dunedin Stadium, Daytona (13-12) trailed by five heading to the sixth. The Tortugas loaded the bases with two outs on a pair of singles and walk, bringing C Mark Kolozsvary (0-4, SO) to the dish. With the former Florida Gator at the plate, a wild pitch was tossed. One run scored on the errant throw, while a missed catch error on the toss back to the plate enabled another runner to cross, trimming the deficit to 6-3. With a runner now at third, a balk before the ensuing pitch allowed another tally to come home, making it 6-4.

In the seventh, the Tortugas jumped in front. 2B Yonathan Mendoza (1-4, R, 3 SO) singled to start the inning and came home on a run-scoring triple by CF Lorenzo Cedrola (3-4, 3 R, 2B, 3B, RBI). Now trailing by one, RF Andy Sugilio (2-4, R, RBI) tied the game at six with a base-hit to center. Following a wild pitch that allowed him to advance to second, DH Alejo Lopez (2-4, R, RBI, BB, SO) whacked a knock to center - scoring Sugilio from second - to put Daytona ahead, 7-6.

The lead did not last long, as Dunedin (15-9) tied it immediately in the bottom of the frame. CF Cal Stevenson (1-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) cracked the second pitch of the inning off the top of the wall and then the manual scoreboard in left for a home run. The solo blast - his second homer of the year - tied the game back up at seven.

Daytona would continue their comeback in the ninth. Cedrola started the rally with a single and a fielding error that followed put men at first and second with nobody out. Following a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk, SS José Garcia (2-5, R, RBI, 2 SO) came through as the hero. The 21-year-old ripped a knock through a hole on the left side for an RBI single to put the 'Tugas back in the driver's seat, 8-7.

RHP Ryan Nutof (1.0 IP, H) entered to try and sealed the deal in the ninth. The 23-year-old enabled the tying run to reach third, but a fly out to center ended the ballgame and sealed his third save of 2019.

The Tortugas initially jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third. Cedrola ripped a ground-rule double over the fence in left-center and later scored on an infield single and a throwing error off the bat of Sugilio.

Dunedin grabbed a 6-1 advantage in the fifth, sending 10 men to the plate in the inning. 2B Samad Taylor (3-3, R, RBI, BB) tied the game with a single to center and Stevenson gave the Blue Jays their first lead with a bases-loaded walk. 3B Cullen Large (2-5, R, 2B, 3 RBI, SO) added a bases-clearing, three-run double to stretch the Dunedin edge to 5-1. 1B Christian Williams (1-4, RBI, SO) capped the frame with a run-producing single to left.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday. RHP Michael Byrne (4.0+ IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, SO) shined through the first four innings but failed to make it out of the fifth for Daytona. Dunedin's RHP Justin Dillon (5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 7 SO) struck out a season-best seven.

Despite suffering another blown save, RHP Mac Sceroler (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, 3 SO) bounced back to collect his third win of the year in relief. RHP Brad Wilson (2.1 IP, 2 H, R, 3 SO) yielded an unearned run in the ninth and suffered his first defeat of the year for the D-Jays.

LHP Reiver Sanmartin (1-1, 3.76 ERA) is expected to take the ball for Daytona tomorrow night, as the Tortugas attempt to take their second-straight series from their North Division rivals. Dunedin is expected to counter with Toronto's No. 6 prospect according to Baseball America, RHP Nate Pearson (3-0, 0.95 ERA).

