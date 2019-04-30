Ramos Lashes Lakeland, 5-1

April 30, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: Jefrey Ramos drove in four runs and Hayden Deal gave the Florida Fire Frogs yet another quality start in a 5-1 triumph over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at Osceola County Stadium.

Pitching ruled supreme early. LHP Hayden Deal was a big part of that. Deal (2-1) mowed down eight hitters as part of his fourth quality start of the season, permitting just three hits over six shutout innings in a winning effort.

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-2) of the Flying Tigers was matching Deal's performance early. He retired the first eight batters that he faced on the night. In the end, he yielded eight hits and five earned runs with five punchouts over six stanzas.

The Fire Frogs finally got to Rodriguez in the fourth. Back-to-back two-out hits from Greyson Jenista (double) and Jefrey Ramos (single) brought in the first run of the game.

Rodriguez really got into trouble with one down in the sixth. Riley Delgado doubled, and William Contreras singled to put runners on the corners. Jenista found grass in left field, knocking in Delgado to make it 2-0. Ramos sent the next pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run homer, his third of the season to cap a four-RBI night, 5-0 Fire Frogs.

Joey Morgan's RBI double off RHP Troy Bacon in the seventh was the only tally Lakeland could muster.

Bacon surrendered just the double to Morgan and an unearned run in the seventh. RHP Sean McLaughlin and RHP Daysbel Hernandez also tossed scoreless frames.

Riley Unroe and William Conteras extended their on-base streaks to nine and eight games, respectively. Drew Lugbauer and Isranel Wilson recorded hits and have knocks in three consecutive outings. Brett Langhorne bumped his hitting streak to four games.

NEXT UP: RHP Nolan Kingham (0-1, 6.30) seeks his first victory of the season against RHP Tom de Blok who is making his season debut for the Flying Tigers. Fans can purchase $3 shots of select whiskey brands and enjoy a "Fire Frog legs" special offer. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.