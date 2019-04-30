Bats Quieted In 3-0 Loss To Clearwater

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Royce Lewis picked up two hits, but the Miracle dropped the series opener, 3-0, to the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Lewis' two singles accounted for two of the Miracle's three hits.

Clearwater led wire-to-wire. Matt Vierling knocked in a run in the third on a fielder's choice and Nick Maton drove in a run in the fourth. The Threshers added an insurance run in the seventh.

Bryan Sammons started for the Miracle, but the left-hander lasted only one inning after throwing 38 pitches in a lengthy top of the first. Anthony Vizcaya (1-1) followed for Fort Myers and was charged with the loss after yielding two runs (one earned) in three innings of work.

Johan Quezada (two innings, one run), Tom Hackimer (two innings), and Calvin Faucher (one inning) also pitched for the Miracle.

Miracle pitching walked a season high eight while the offense went 1-9 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers. Jhoan Duran (0-3, 3.63) will start for the Miracle. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

