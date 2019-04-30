Blue Jays Return for Three-Game Set against Tortugas

April 30, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After Monday's day off, the Daytona Tortugas stay at home to open up a three-game homestand on Tuesday, April 30, against the Dunedin Blue Jays, High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Among the highlights are Silver Sluggers Night, Taco Tuesday, Bark in the Park Night, Wishful Wednesday, and a Thirsty Thursday.

The series gets underway on Tuesday, April 30 with a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare. The Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket for every Tuesday night home game. It will be another Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark presented by Radiology Imaging Centers. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms that highlight many local cancer survivors. Fans are encouraged to come hungry as it will be a Taco Tuesday at The Jack with beef and chicken tacos going for just $2. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Fun and community will be center stage on May 1 with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Each Wednesday home game, the Tortugas celebrate, recognize, and help raise awareness and funds for local charities around Volusia County. Bring your four-legged furry friends for a "nine-inning vacation" of their own for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, patrons can purchase a "pooch pass" to have their pup join them at the game. That contest is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The homestand wraps up with a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday on May 2. Join the biggest party in Central Florida as fans can enjoy draft beers and fountain sodas just for $1 all evening long. The finale comes to a conclusion with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets for all three games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: RHP Justin Dillon (2-0, 4.71 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Byrne (1-1, 4.00 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Wednesday: RHP Nate Pearson (3-0, 0.95 ERA) vs. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (1-1, 3.76 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Thursday: RHP Graham Spraker (2-0, 2.61 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Lillie (0-1, 4.10 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

