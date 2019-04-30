Dunedin Seeks Fifth Consecutive Win

DAYTONA TORTUGAS (12-12) at. DUNEDIN BLUE JAYS (15-8)

Game #24 | Home Game #6 | April 30th, 2019 | 7:05 P.M.| Jackie Robinson Ballpark | Daytona Beach, FL.

RHP Michael Byrne (1-1, 4.00) vs. RHP Justin Dillon (2-0, 4.71)

Advanced-A Affiliate

BREAKING OUT THE BROOMS:

Dunedin defeated Jupiter by the 6-2 final on Sunday afternoon to complete the four game sweep. The Blue Jays scored a run in the second, third and seventh innings and three more in the ninth for insurance.

Demi Orimoloye and Samad Taylor drove in two runs each with the five-six-seven-eight hitters in the order combining to go 7-16.

LHP Nick Allgeyer secured the win on the hill for the D-Jays tossing five innings, and striking out three. Right-handers Kyle Weatherly and Connor Law registered saves, while Matt Shannon finished it off in the ninth.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP:

After the league wide day off yesterday, and a 4-3 road trip last week, Dunedin travels to Daytona Beach, FL. for a three game series against the Daytona Tortugas and game one of an official six game homestand. All three games in this series will be played in Daytona Beach, FL. with the Blue Jays serving as the official home team. It marks the second out of eight games playing out in that scenerio this season for Dunedin with the construction to Dunedin Stadium. Daytona holds the 3-0 season series lead after their sweep of the Blue Jays last week. Overall, tonight's tilt is the fourth of 10 matchups between the clubs here in 2019.

ROSTER SHUFFLE:

Dunedin completed a two roster moves yesterday. RHP William Ouellette has been moved from Advanced-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo, while OF Chavez Young has been placed on the temporary inactive list. As of this morning, the current roster is set to 23 players (12 Pitchers, two catchers, five Infielders, four outfielders).

VIEW FROM THE TOP:

The D-Jays come into play today in first place with a 3.5 game lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division Standings.

Dunedin checks in with the best winning percentage throughout the Toronto organization and third best in the FSL.

IMPROMPTU FIREWORKS SHOW:

The Blue Jays plated 18 runs on 22 hits in Thursday 18-0 win over Jupiter-both season highs and tied for the most in the league in 2019.

It was the most runs and hits registered in a single game against Jupiter in franchise history. Dating back to 2007, it was just the second time the D-Jays have scored 18 runs or more.

Some additional tidbits from Thursday night:

1. 18 runs-Second most scored in a single game behind the 20 runs scored against Daytona on June 3rd, 2007

2. Since 2005, the 18 runs were the third most scored in Dunedin franchise history.

3. 22 hits-Marked the third season in a row that the Blue Jays have banged out at least 20 hits in a game in one season...Tied for the most in a single game with the Rochester Red Wings (AAA) in all of professional baseball in 2019.

ROAD TO THE SHOW:

Former D-Jay Valdimir Guerrero Jr. made his Major League debut on Friday night in Toronto against the Oakland Athletics. Guerrero Jr. sparked a ninth inning rally with a leadoff double-his first major league hit of his career.

Vlady Jr. became the 233rd Dunedin Blue Jays alum to make it to the Major League level. Guerrero Jr. began the 2019 campaign with Dunedin and played in 48 games overall with the Blue Jays in 2017, producing a slash line of .333/.450/.944, earning an MILB.Com FSL Player of the Month accolade for August. Guerrero Jr. is a three time MILB.com Organization All-Star, a two time Baseball America Minor League All-Star, and Player of the Year in 2018.

PUSH FOR 2,500:

The Dunedin Blue Jays organization is closing in on 2,500 wins in franchise history. The Blue Jays have won six games in the infant stages of this 2019 campaign and now need just 32 wins to reach the 2,500 mark combined between regular and post-season play. Additionally, Dunedin is just 46 regular season wins away from 2,500 regular season victories in franchise history.

WINNING WAYS:

The Jays open the 2019 campaign with a winning portfolio spread across 19 years: - 232 wins since the start of 2016-3rd most in the Florida State League. - 510 wins registered since the start of the 2012 season-3rd most in the Florida State League. - POSTSEASON: Have made a trip to the FSL playoffs in seven of the last nine seasons and 14 of the last 19 years.

DOMINATING ON THE HILL:

Dunedin's pitching staff as a whole has held opponents to three runs or less in 10 of their last 13 games. Overall, the Blue Jays ranked second in the Florida State League and fourth in all of affiliated minor league baseball with a 2.41 ERA as a staff. The starters (Pearson, Castillo, Allgeyer, Larkins,

Dillon, Spraker) have set the tone in the early portions of games. Through the first 23 games of 2019, the staff has posted a 13-5, 1.80 ERA, (25 ER, 125.1 Inn), while striking out 112.

UPDATED PROSPECT LIST:

The list of the top 30 Toronto Blue Jays prospects was released yesterday with seven players currently on this Dunedin club getting reconized.

RHP Nate Pearson (3), OF, Chavez Young (20), INF, Samad Taylor (22), OF Ryan Noda (23), OF Cal Stevenson (27), INF Kevin Vicuna (29), and C, Riley Adams (30th) have made the list with INF, Vladimir Guerrerro Jr (1), INF Bo Bichette (2), INF Cavan Biggio (9th), and RHP T.J Zeuch (14) who were all members of the 2017 FSL Co-Championship team.

