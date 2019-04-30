Andujar, Tulowitzki Begin Rehab Assignments Tonight in Tampa

Tampa, Fla.- The New York Yankees have announced that INF Miguel AndÃºjar and INF Troy Tulowitzki are scheduled to begin rehabilitation assignments with the Tampa Tarpons tonight, April 30. The Tarpons will host the Charlotte Stone Crabs, with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.

AndÃºjar, 24, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 1 with a right shoulder strain, which later was diagnosed as a small tear in his right labrum. This season, the third-baseman has batted .231 (3-for-13) with 1RBI in three games with New York.

AndÃºjar originally played for High-A Tampa for the entire 2015 season, as well as the first half of 2016 before earning a promotion to Double-A Trenton.

The Yankees placed Tulowitzki, 34, on the 10-day injured list on April 4 with a strained left calf. The shortstop was signed by New York on January 4 and has batted .182 (2-for-11) with 1HR, 2BB, 1RBI and 1R in five games with New York.

