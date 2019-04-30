Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, Apr 30 at Tampa

After sweeping Lakeland, the Stone Crabs start a three-game series with the Tampa Tarpons Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field. RHP Paul Campbell makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Clarke Schmidt of Tampa.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

CRABS SWEEP LAKELAND

The Charlotte Stone Crabs finished off a four-game sweep of the Lakeland Flying Tigers Sunday with a dramatic 5-4 win. Charlotte trailed 3-2 entering the ninth and got a two-run double by Moises Gomez to take the lead. It was the first time all year that the Stone Crabs won a game when trailing after seven and eight innings.

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Sunday marked the eighth comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only three times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 11-18 in Charlotte games this year.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite sweeping the series from Lakeland, the Stone Crabs continued to struggle in clutch situations. Charlotte went 6-for-39 (.154 AVG) with runners in scoring position and stranded 36 runners in the series. For the season, they are batting .197/.273/.263 with RISP and .205/.284/.280 with runners on base.

STARTING STRONG

The Stone Crabs' starting pitchers have been outstanding over the last ten games. The rotation has combined to go 3-0 with a 1.12 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP.

(48.1 IP, 27 H, 6 ER, 15 BB, 38 K)

WHO'S HOT?

Despite a slow start to the season, some of the Stone Crabs hitters have caught fire of late. Outfielder Garrett Whitley is 12-for-35 (.343 AVG) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 5 RBI and 6 walks (.439 OBP, .629 SLG) in his last ten games. In his last two outings, Moises Gomez is 5-for-8 with three doubles, 3 RBI and two walks, raising his OPS from .484 to .613.

BUMPY ROAD BEHIND US

The Stone Crabs began the season by playing the four best teams in the Florida State League for 17 straight games. Last week, they began a stretch of 13 straight games against losing clubs. They'll play six games out of 10 against the Tampa Tarpons of the New York Yankees organization.

MASH UNIT

The Stone Crabs' position player group has seen a rash of injuries wipe out nearly half of their group. Currently, 11 players remain inactive on Charlotte's roster, seven of which were active to begin the season.

SHORTSTOP SHUFFLE

The Stone Crabs' infield has shown extraordinary versatility early in the season. Charlotte has started four different players at shortstop for at least four games each. They've started five different players at second base and four at third base.

Starts at SS: Zach Rutherford (7), Vidal Brujan (7), Tyler Frank (6), Taylor Walls (4)

LEAGUE RANKS

Stone Crabs infielder Vidal Brujan leads the Florida State League in stolen bases (11).Riley O'Brien is third in opponent's average (.160) and innings (28.0) and sixth in ERA (1.93) and strikeouts (29). Simon Rosenblum-Larson is one of nine pitchers in the FSL with three saves or more.

