Tucson Ends Gulls' Streak

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls point streak ends at five games after falling 2-0 to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight in the first game of their four-game road trip.

Oscar Dansk stopped 22-of-24 shots tonight.

The Gulls and Roadrunners battle it out again on Wednesday night at 5:30 pm from Tucson Convention Center Arena in the fifth game of their eight-game series.

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Left wing Sasha Pastujov  

On tonight's loss to Tucson

Yeah, I think we just came out a little bit flat, and we were just trying to recover the rest of the game. We got back to it at the end and challenged them defensively a little bit more, and hopefully Wednesday, we'll be able to break through.

On facing Tucson again on Wednesday

Yeah, obviously, with the day off tomorrow, it'll be nice go over video and touch up and practice a few things, but I think we if we could play again right now, we would. We're really excited to play them again and put our best foot forward.

On how the team played tonight compared to the last five games

I think just having that confidence we've built over the last five, obviously, tonight, we didn't get a bounce, or didn't find the back of the net. That's no indication of how we've been playing. We've been playing really well, really strong, and I think we can get back to it on Wednesday and we'll be good.

Assistant coach Kris Sparre      

On what makes Tucson such a tough team to play

They're a fast team. They get on top of you quickly and play a pretty compact defensive zone game and make you earn every inch. Tonight, we lacked in the hard areas of the ice along the walls. They didn't give us much in the net areas and we weren't willing to do the work to find those second and third chances at the net so that was the result of that game.

On riding their five-point streak high, but meeting a strong opponent

We've done a lot of good things as of late, so we don't want to forget that. Our team's in a good way. This wasn't our best contest tonight, that's for sure. When we play the brand of hockey we want to play we'll give ourselves a chance to win most nights. Tonight, we didn't bring that same tenacity that we've seen these last few weeks.

On the message before their next meeting on Wednesday

That's the nice thing about this league is that you get an opportunity right away. We're a group that responds, we've done that all season. If we're down in a period, or we've seen amazing comebacks in the third periods of games, I know that this group won't take this lightly. They're not happy with how they played tonight, we'll be ready to respond on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.