IceHogs Halted by Wild 5-1

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Iowa Wild 5-1 on Tuesday night inside Wells Fargo Arena. The Hogs and Wild will meet three more times in the month of December.

5:26 into the game, Iowa struck first to open the scoring. Michael Milne's shot from a sharp angle was turned away by Mitchell Weeks, but the rebound was put home by Caedan Bankier.

Iowa extended the lead 2-0 six minutes into the period. Travis Boyd skated down the right and his rebound off the pad popped right to Matthew Sop.

After the IceHogs killed off a full four minutes of penalty time, the Wild stole the momentum back with another rebound goal. Hunter Haight's 8th goal of the year pushed the score to 3-0.

While on the powerplay, Iowa converted thanks to Liam Ohgren's shot from the left circle. Rockford scored its first and only goal on the man-advantage to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Brett Seney netted his 4th of the year from the slot, with Cole Guttman and Gerry Mayhew collecting assists. Ohgren tacked on an empty-net goal for the final 5-1 score.

The IceHogs are back in action Friday, December 20th when the Hogs travel to take on the Moose for a 7:00pm CT puck drop.

