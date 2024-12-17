IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Pre-Tournament Camps at QSWC Open to the Public
December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Some of the best young hockey players in the world have arrived in Belleville for the week and there are some great chances to get an up-close look, at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre.
Both team Sweden and team Czechia have set up their pre-tournament camps in Belleville, ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship coming up in Ottawa, and fans are invited to watch both teams during their on-ice workouts throughout the week.
The schedules for remaining on-ice practices for both teams are as follows, with Czechia practicing on the Mackay Insurance Arena and Sweden on the Wally Dever Arena:
- Wednesday, December 18
CZE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
SWE: N/A
- Thursday, December 19
CZE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
SWE: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Friday, December 20
CZE: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
SWE: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 21
CZE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
SWE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, December 22
CZE: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
SWE: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
*Practice times are subject to change
While fans are encouraged to stop by and check out the action, they are reminded that these are working practices in preparation for a major international tournament. So, anyone attending should be respectful while drills and coaching are taking place, and note that noisemakers, etc., are not permitted.
The camps will culminate on Monday, December 23, 2024, when Sweden faces Germany at CAA Arena, at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for that matchup are going fast with under 100 remaining and are available by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Czechs will head on to Kanata for a pre-tournament game against Canada that same night.
Media looking for interview requests or more information on credentials for the December 23 game should contact Belleville Sens Manager of Broadcast & Communications David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024
- IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Pre-Tournament Camps at QSWC Open to the Public - Belleville Senators
- Reign Recall Parker-Jones from Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Sens Edge Crunch, Fall Twice to Amerks, as Holiday Break Nears - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Family Rivalry Comes to Town Before Intense, In-State Rivalry Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Prepare for Four-Game Week Before Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Declan Carlile from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Hit the Road to Take on the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Villalta's Back-To-Back Shutouts Propel Roadrunners to Third Straight Win, 2-0 over Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Ends Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Pre-Tournament Camps at QSWC Open to the Public
- Sens Edge Crunch, Fall Twice to Amerks, as Holiday Break Nears
- Belleville Senators Fall to Rochester in 7-2 Loss on Belleville Bulls Tribute Night
- Sens Can't Wrestle Points Away from Amerks on Teddy Bear Toss Night and Fall 7-4
- Tickets Flying for Belleville Bulls Tribute Night Presented by Mackay Insurance, Under 150 Remaining