IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Pre-Tournament Camps at QSWC Open to the Public

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Some of the best young hockey players in the world have arrived in Belleville for the week and there are some great chances to get an up-close look, at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre.

Both team Sweden and team Czechia have set up their pre-tournament camps in Belleville, ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship coming up in Ottawa, and fans are invited to watch both teams during their on-ice workouts throughout the week.

The schedules for remaining on-ice practices for both teams are as follows, with Czechia practicing on the Mackay Insurance Arena and Sweden on the Wally Dever Arena:

- Wednesday, December 18

CZE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

SWE: N/A

- Thursday, December 19

CZE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

SWE: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Friday, December 20

CZE: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

SWE: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Saturday, December 21

CZE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

SWE: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Sunday, December 22

CZE: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

SWE: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

*Practice times are subject to change

While fans are encouraged to stop by and check out the action, they are reminded that these are working practices in preparation for a major international tournament. So, anyone attending should be respectful while drills and coaching are taking place, and note that noisemakers, etc., are not permitted.

The camps will culminate on Monday, December 23, 2024, when Sweden faces Germany at CAA Arena, at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for that matchup are going fast with under 100 remaining and are available by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Czechs will head on to Kanata for a pre-tournament game against Canada that same night.

Media looking for interview requests or more information on credentials for the December 23 game should contact Belleville Sens Manager of Broadcast & Communications David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com).

