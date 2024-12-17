Sens Edge Crunch, Fall Twice to Amerks, as Holiday Break Nears

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators win streak has come to an end.

Still, following a week of tough divisional matchups and celebrating the city's hockey history, there hasn't been much fluctuation in the North Division standings. Belleville remains competitive and just six points from the division-leading Cleveland Monsters despite a pair of losses at home to the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) last weekend, which followed a tight victory over Syracuse (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) earlier in the week.

Wednesday, December 11, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Syracuse Crunch - 1

The Belleville Senators returned home to the friendly confines of the CAA Arena for Gleaners Food Drive Night after an extended road trip throughout the US and Western Canada and extended their win streak to a season-high five games. Donovan Sebrango and Stephen Halliday each scored, while Leevi Merilainen stopped 15 of 16 shots to earn his 20th career American Hockey League win.

Friday, December 13, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Rochester Americans - 7

The Belleville Senators took on the Rochester Americans for the first of two games back-to-back at the CAA Arena and their first meeting since the Sens 3-2 win on the opening night of the AHL season on October 11.

It was also "Teddy Bear Toss" night so following the Senators opening goal fans would throw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice to celebrate. At the end of the game, the stuffed toys were being donated to two local hospitals in Belleville as well as the Shriners Children's Hospital in Montreal.

Despite a pair of goals from Angus Crookshank, and markers from Zack MacEwen and Keean Washkurak, the Amerks offense exploded and kept the game out of reach. Mads Sogaard returned to make his first start since October 20, 2024 but was replaced by Merilainen partway through the game.

Saturday, December 14, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Rochester Americans - 8

A sold-out crowd, a tribute to history, but a tough result for the Belleville Senators, who dropped an 8-2 decision to the Rochester Americans.

The CAA Arena was packed to the rafters for Belleville's first sellout of the season, as fans gathered to celebrate the city's hockey legacy with a Belleville Bulls tribute night. The Senators took the ice in the sharp red, black, and gold Bulls jerseys, filling the arena with smiles and nostalgia.

Cole Reinhardt scored for Belleville in his return from a National Hockey League recall and defender Jeremy Davies added a goal against his former team to account for the Belleville offence. As was the case on Friday, both Leevi Merilainen and Mads Sogaard played in Saturday's game, though it was Merilainen replaced by Sogaard at the start of the third period.

Highlight of the Week:

Zack MacEwen has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the Belleville Sens for the first time this season a week or so ago. The 28-year-old from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island has notched five points (four goals, one assist) in seven games, including this laser beam on Teddy Bear Toss Night last Friday night against Rochester.

Transactions:

Dec.10/24 - #52 Nikolas Matinpalo (D) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.11/24 - #52 Nikolas Matinpalo (D) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.13/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.14/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.15/24 - #33 Djibril Toure (D) - Recalled from loan by Orlando (ECHL)

Dec.15/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.15/24 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.16/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 18 - #4 Jeremy Davies (D) (4th in AHL Defencemen Points)

Goals: 12 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-5th in AHL Goals)

Assists: 14 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) (T-6th in AHL Assists)

Power Play Goals: 7 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (2nd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +9 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 31 - #11 Jorian Donovan (D)

Goals Against Average: 2.43 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .901 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

There are just two games before the Christmas Break, but the Senators are gearing up for a busy holiday stretch. The Sens will travel to Laval to play the Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and host the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues) this week, before rounding out 2024 with a home-and-home set against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) and a New Year's Eve visit from the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils).

Friday, December 20, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (Place Bell)

Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Springfield Thunderbirds - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Holiday Celebration Game presented by McDowells Independent Grocer)

Thursday, December 26, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Toronto Marlies - 2:00 p.m. ET (Scotiabank Arena)

Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets - 3:00 p.m. ET (New Year's Eve Kids Countdown)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.