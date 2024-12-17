Rangers Assign Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack, Ryan Siedem Loaned to ECHL Bloomington

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin has announced that the club has loaned defenseman Ryan Siedem to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Mackey, 28, has recorded six points (2 g, 4 a) and a +2 +/- rating in 22 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his second with the club. He has also appeared in two games with the Rangers, recording five PIMs.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Mackey accumulated eleven points (2 g, 9 a) in 44 games with the Wolf Pack and skated in one game with the Rangers.

The native of Tower Lakes, IL, has appeared in 146 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 69 points (12 g, 57 a). He has also skated in 42 NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames, notching eleven points (4 g, 7 a).

Siedem, 23, has recorded five points (2 g, 3 a) in 13 games with the Bison this season. He has also recorded an assist in two games with the Wolf Pack. He recorded his first career AHL point, an assist, in the club's 5-4 overtime victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Oct. 19.

The native of Madison, NJ, signed with the Wolf Pack as a free agent on Mar. 25, 2024. He skated in two games with the Wolf Pack after turning pro. Before signing with the club, Siedem recorded 20 points (3 g, 17 a) and a team-high +16 +/- rating with the University of Notre Dame.

