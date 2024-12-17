Family Rivalry Comes to Town Before Intense, In-State Rivalry Weekend

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Penguins (14-7-1-0) look to gain separation in tight division race before holiday break

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Charlotte 4

Boris Katchouk lit up Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza with four goals as the Penguins raced past the Checkers with a dynamite third period. Charlotte held a 2-1 lead going into the final frame, but four tallies in five minutes swung the game in the Penguins' favor.

Friday, Dec. 13 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Charlotte 4

Charlotte got their revenge on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday with a shutout victory. The Checkers' held the Pens' vaunted power play off the board on five opportunities.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Springfield 4 (OT)

Emil Bemström capped off a hat trick with the overtime-winning goal at the end of a thrilling night in Northeast PA. Rutger McGroarty started the scoring with the fastest Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history, 1:53 into the contest. Springfield rallied in the third to force OT, but the Penguins' third man-advantage marker of the evening sealed the W (and hat trick for Bemström.)

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Toronto

Year two of the "Gruden Bowl" starts on Wednesday. Marlies head coach John Gruden is the father of Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden. Last year, the Marlies beat the Pens in NEPA, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bested Toronto in Canada two weeks later. Jonathan Gruden scored in both games against his dad.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Fan Controlled Friday is back, and a fan vote has resulted in the return of the WHITE OUT for this rivalry showdown. The Pens went 3-1-1-0 against the Phantoms in their five early-season matchups.

Sunday, Dec. 22 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The last game before the holiday break is a trip to the division-leading Bears. The PA rivals have split their season series at one win apiece, with both victories belonging to the visiting team.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored multiple power-play goals in a game six times this season.

- The Penguins have posted three hat tricks in their last five games (Dec. 7, V. Ponomarev; Dec. 11, B. Katchouk; Dec. 14, E. Bemström).

- Last Wednesday, Boris Katchouk recorded the fourth four-goal game in team history, and the Pens' first in eight years.

- Prior to Emil Bemström on Saturday, the last time a Penguin completed a hat trick in OT was Apr. 13, 2013 (Chad Kolarik).

- Filip Král has eight points in his last six games (2G-6A).

- Mac Hollowell has 15 assists, tied for fourth among AHL D-men.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 24 16 5 3 0 35 .729

2. PENGUINS 19 12 6 1 0 25 .658

3. Springfield 22 12 9 1 0 25 .568

4. Charlotte 19 11 5 1 2 25 .658

5. Providence 23 11 10 2 0 24 .522

6. Hartford 22 10 9 2 1 23 .523

7. Lehigh Valley 21 9 7 4 1 23 .548

8. Bridgeport 23 5 14 2 2 14 .304

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 20 9 13 22

Ville Koivunen* 22 4 14 18

Boris Katchouk 21 11 5 16

Tristan Broz* 22 8 7 15

Mac Hollowell 20 0 15 15

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 8 3-3-1 2.87 .913 2

Joel Blomqvist 7 4-3-0 3.32 .898 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

X = assigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 18 Toronto Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 21 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 22 Hershey Giant Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Fri, Dec. 6 (D) Justin Lee Reassigned to WHL

Fri, Dec. 6 (G) Jaxon Castor Signed to PTO

Tue, Dec. 10 (D) Justin Lee Recalled from WHL

Tue, Dec. 10 (D) Mats Lindgren Recalled from WHL

Wed, Dec. 11 (D) Chris Ortiz Signed to PTO

Fri, Dec. 13 (D) Chris Ortiz Released from PTO

Tue, Dec. 17 (D) Nate Clurman Recalled to PIT

