Griffins Edge Stars in First Meeting of Season

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Kole Lind (left) vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came up short against the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 Tuesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in the teams' first meeting of the season.

The Stars grabbed the first lead of the game just over a minute past the halfway mark of the period. Kyle Capobianco let a shot go from the blue line that was tipped in front by Arttu Hyry and in under the legs of goaltender Jack Campbell. Grand Rapids responded two minutes later with a goal from Gabriel Seger to tie the game at one.

Grand Rapids took their first lead of the game five minutes into the second frame. William Wallinder unloaded a slap shot from the top of the left circle that beat Texas goaltender Magnus Hellberg high over the right shoulder. The Griffins maintained the one goal lead up to the final 19 seconds of the period. Justin Hryckowian evened things up for the Stars after cutting towards the front of the net and tucking the puck in around Campbell on the backhand.

The Griffins regained the lead within the first two minutes of the third period. Sheldon Dries batted a bouncing puck out of mid-air and into the Texas net for the eventual game-winning goal. In the final two minutes of the contest Austin Watson added one more on an empty net to give the Griffins a 4-2 victory.

Hellberg stopped 16 of 19 in the loss. Campbell secured the win for the Griffins after stopping 20 of the 22 he faced.

The Stars will face-off against the Griffins again Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

