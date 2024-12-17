Reign Recall Parker-Jones from Greenville
December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have announced the recall of John Parker-Jones from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Parker-Jones, 24, played in six contests since he was loaned to Greenville on December 6, scoring five points with two goals and three assists along with a +2 rating.
The Brantford, Ontario native spent his first two professional campaigns with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL. During 2023-24, the 6-7, 230-pound skater appeared in two games for Laval and 55 with Trois-Rivières where he posted 15 points (8-7=15) and 90 penalty minutes.
As a rookie in 2022-23, Parker-Jones suited up for 20 games with the Rocket, earning three points (2-1=3), and 17 contests with the Lions, where he totaled 11 points (7-4=11).
The skater who can play at both forward and defense, played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Peterborough Petes from 2017-20, totaling 26 points (12-14&) in 141 games over three seasons.
The Reign return to action on Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Wranglers at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
