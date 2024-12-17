Reign Recall Parker-Jones from Greenville

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have announced the recall of John Parker-Jones from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Parker-Jones, 24, played in six contests since he was loaned to Greenville on December 6, scoring five points with two goals and three assists along with a +2 rating.

The Brantford, Ontario native spent his first two professional campaigns with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL. During 2023-24, the 6-7, 230-pound skater appeared in two games for Laval and 55 with Trois-Rivières where he posted 15 points (8-7=15) and 90 penalty minutes.

As a rookie in 2022-23, Parker-Jones suited up for 20 games with the Rocket, earning three points (2-1=3), and 17 contests with the Lions, where he totaled 11 points (7-4=11).

The skater who can play at both forward and defense, played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Peterborough Petes from 2017-20, totaling 26 points (12-14&) in 141 games over three seasons.

The Reign return to action on Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Wranglers at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.