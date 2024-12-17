IceHogs Hit the Road to Take on the Wild

December 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Des Moines, IA - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild tonight at the Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. The IceHogs look to extend their win streak after a pair of wins at the BMO Center last weekend.

Home Cooking- The IceHogs earned a pair of wins this past weekend over the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford picked up their first win of the season over Iowa with a 5-1 win on Saturday. Sunday's game was a 2-1 shootout thriller as Landon Slaggert opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the game. Zach Sanford and Colton Dach scored in the first two rounds of the shootout while Gerry Mayhew found the back of the net as the eventual game winner.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 10-11-3-0, 23 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 9-13-1-0, 19 points (6th Central Division)

Gaudreau Earns First Win- Rookie Ben Gaudreau made his first AHL start Sunday against Milwaukee. The 21-year-old made 19 saves in regulation and overtime to send the game to a shootout. The shootout would go to the fifth round where Gaudreau stopped Keiffer Bellows to give Rockford a 2-1 win over the Admirals. The 2021 3rd round draft pick made his first professional start with the Indy Fuel earlier this season.

Killer Unit- The IceHogs continued their penalty kill success after killing off all four of the Admirals' power-plays Sunday. Rockford has killed off 25 consecutive penalties and have yet to surrender a power-play goal in the month of December. Rockford's 90.7% success rate on the penalty kill ranks first in the AHL. The IceHogs have registered four short-handed goals this season.

Scouting The Opponent - Iowa is led by Brendan Gaunce and Travis Boyd who both have 14 points. Hunter Haight scored Iowa's lone goal in Rockford's 5-1 win Saturday night. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was called up to Minnesota this weekend after making 12 starts in the AHL this season. Dylan Ferguson made the start for Iowa on Saturday, making 27 saves on 31 shots.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

