True to Form - Tourists Top Dash with Elite Pitching

June 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)









ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists received a masterful pitching performance from their Saturday night duo of James Hicks and Derek True. Hicks and True tossed the full nine innings and held the Winston-Salem Dash's offense to a single run. Asheville took home the victory 2-1.

The Tourists plated their two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Luis Encarnacion parked a two-run double into the left field corner. The Dash responded with one in the third; however, the visitors were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Hicks pitched five innings and earned his third win of the season. The Conway, Arkansas native scattered four hits and struck out a pair. True spelled the starter in the top of the sixth inning with the Tourists in front by one. The right-hander held the one run lead for four innings. Derek allowed one hit, an infield single in the ninth, and no runs for his first save of the season.

Narbe Cruz joined Encarnacion as the two Tourists players to record a multi-hit game. Asheville's offense finished with nine hits as a team while Winston-Salem's offense was held to five. The Tourists have a chance to take the series from the Dash outright with a victory on Sunday afternoon. That contest will begin at 1:05pm ET.

