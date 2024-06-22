Morgan Tallies Three Hits, Hot Rods Down Crawdads 9-2

June 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, North Carolina - Tre' Morgan tallied three hits, including a two-RBI triple to help push the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-1, 37-31) to a 9-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads (1-1, 29-39) on Saturday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hickory scored in the bottom of the first with Bowling Green Starter Yoniel Curet on the mound. Cam Cauley singled and stole second base, putting a runner in scoring position. Luis Mieses singled, scoring Cauley from second to give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the fifth facing Hickory starter Winston Santos. Ricardo Genoves and Ryan Spikes singled, while Brayden Taylor walked to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Genoves to score and tie the game 1-1. After Morgan reached on a fielder's choice, Cooper Kinney plated Taylor and Morgan on a double to make it 3-1. Colton Ledbetter smashed a base hit to right, scoring Kinney to increase the lead, 4-1

The Hot Rods scored again in the top of the seventh against Hickory reliever Luis Ramirez. Angel Galarraga and Taylor walked to put runners on second and first. Morgan tripled, scoring Galarraga and Taylor to move the score, 6-1. Kinney singled to plate Morgan from third and put Bowling Green up 7-1.

After the Crawdads scored a run against Hot Rods reliever Jonny Cuevas in the bottom of the seventh, Bowling Green answered back off Hickory reliever D.J. Peters in the top of the ninth. The Hot Rods went up 9-2, thanks to an RBI single from Hunter Haas and an RBI sacrifice fly by Spikes.

Bowling Green reliever Nate Dahle closed it down in the ninth, finalizing the score, 9-2.

Curet (3-7) notched the win, letting up a run on seven hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Santos (6-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout over 5.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:00 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Owen Wild (2-0, 2.25), while Hickory rolls out RHP Aidan Curry (0-6, 8.58).

