Klassen Fans Eight in Five Hitless Innings; Claws Roll 8-0 on Saturday

June 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - George Klassen threw five scoreless and hitless innings, adding eight strikeouts, and the BlueClaws rolled to an 8-0 win over Brooklyn on Coney Island to start the second half 2-0.

Jersey Shore (2-0/40-28) is 12 games over .500 on the season for the first time and they have taken four of five from the Cyclones (0-2/33-35) to start this series.

Klassen (1-0) came out after five innings, earning his first BlueClaws win. He did not allow a hit, and gave up two walks while striking out eight over five scoreless and hitless innings. Jack Dallas threw a hitless sixth, but gave up an infield single to Mateo Gil in the bottom of the seventh inning.

After Dallas got five outs, Trey Dillard got the next four. Danny Wilkinson threw a 1-2-3 ninth to wrap up the fifth BlueClaws one-hitter since they became the Phillies High-A affiliate in 2021.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead. A groundout by Leandro Pineda brought in Justin Crawford with Pineda's team-best 42nd RBI of the season. Then with two outs, Felix Reyes lined and RBI single to center to bring home Aidan Miller and give the BlueClaws a 2-0 lead.

Jordan Dissin then went deep on the first pitch of the second inning. It was his team-leading eighth home run of the season and put the BlueClaws up 3-0. Five of Dissin's eight home runs have come since May 31st. Emaarion Boyd then tripled home two more in the third to put the BlueClaws up 5-0.

Felix Reyes added an RBI double in the fifth and a SAC fly in the top of the seventh to put the BlueClaws up 8-0. Reyes, who homered on Friday, had three hits and four RBIs in this game.

Erick Brito, who did not start the game, went 2-4 in relief of second baseman William Bergolla.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 2:00 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.