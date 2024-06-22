Brannigan's Walk-off Hit in Extra Innings Lifts the Hoppers Over the Renegades, 2-1
June 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades, 2-1 in extra innings with a walk-off hit from infielder Jack Brannigan. The Grasshoppers improved to 2-0 on the second half of the season while the Renegades fell to 0-2 as Greensboro outhit Hudson Valley 6-5.
Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a double and two RBI. Catcher Geovanny Planchart followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson and Luke Brown.
Leading at the dish for the Renegades was infielder Brenny Escanio as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Hudson Valley were also tallied by Jace Avina, Omar Martinez, and Josh Moylan.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Cy Nielson as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up one hit on one inning of work. Luis Peralta recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-0 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was Shields as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on five innings of work. Mason Vinyard took the loss for the Renegades and fell to 2-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Hudson Valley Renegades tomorrow, June 23 for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
