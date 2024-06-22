Hot Rods Game Notes

Tough Beginnings... The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped the second half opener against the Hickory crawdads 10-3 at L.P. Frans Stadium on Friday. Bowling Green led at one point 3-0 courtesy of a Cooper Kinney two-run blast however, Hickory responded plating 10 runs over the final three innings.

Crushing Cooper... Rays No. 22 prospect Cooper Kinney refuses to be stopped in the month of June. Kinney has put together a five-game hit streak and in that span is 7-for-21 (.300) with three home runs and six RBI. In June, Kinney has blasted four of his five home runs with three coming in the series against Hickory.

Putting the Base in Brayden... Brayden Taylor continues his dominance in the month of June. Taylor is 24-for-72 (.333), with four home runs and 12 RBI. From the leadoff spot, Taylor has contributed 17 runs and nine stolen bases in the month, while putting together a nine game on-base streak dating back to June 12th.

Career-High Curet... After an up and down first half of the season, RHP Yoniel Curet pieced together two amazing starts against the Rome Emperors. On Tuesday, Curet spun a career-high 7.0 innings of scoreless ball to go along with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He then followed it up with 4.0 more scoreless frames during Sunday's game, securing his fourth scoreless start on the season.

