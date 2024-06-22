Oat Milkers Turn Sour in 4-2 Defeat to Aberdeen

June 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks, playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers, took on the Aberdeen IronBirds on a hot Saturday at Frawley Stadium. Coming into the game, Malmo led the series 3-1 and was looking to clinch the series win. However, Aberdeen prevented that by picking up a 4-2 win.

The offense for the IronBirds struck quickly. Douglas Hodo III came up second in the top of the first and hit a home run into left field to start the game off at 1-0.

The Oat Milkers answered the IronBirds in the bottom half of the first. Viandel Pena led off with a double and then scored after Jared McKenzie lined a single up the middle. Jeremy De La Rosa followed McKenzie with a single up the middle of his own. Joe Naranjo picked up the RBI when McKenzie scored on a fielder's choice, making it a 2-1 game.

Aberdeen took back the lead in the top of the third inning. Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a single into center field, and Reed Trimble hit a long home run into left field. Creed Willems went back-to-back, hitting another ball over the wall in left field, putting the IronBirds in front by a score of 4-2.

The starter for the Oat Milkers, Jose Atencio, pitched six innings, striking out three while allowing seven hits, four runs, and two walks.

The bullpen for Malmo did their job in their three innings of relief. Cole Henry, Jaren Zinn, and Chance Huff allowed no runs.

The Blue Rocks will play the final game of the series tomorrow, looking to win the series, while the IronBirds will be looking to split the series at Frawley Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.