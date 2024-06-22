BlueClaws Baffle Brooklyn Bats on Margaritaville Night, 8-0

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - 1B Mateo Gil's seeing-eye single in the bottom of the seventh was the only hit the Cyclones could muster, as four Jersey Shore BlueClaws combined on a one-hit shutout, defeating Brooklyn, 8-0, in front of 4,913 fans at Maimonides Park on Saturday night.

Jersey Shore (2-0, 40-28) started quickly, hanging a crooked number on the board in the top of the first thanks to a RF Leandro Pineda ground out and 1B Felix Reyes' run-scoring single.

An inning later, DH Jordan Dissin rifled the first pitch of the inning off the videoboard in left for a solo home run. The Pennsylvania native's eighth long ball of the season pushed the BlueClaws edge to 3-0.

In the third, Jersey Shore kept its foot on the gas. Following singles from SS Aidan Miller and Reyes, LF Emaarion Boyd roped a line drive over the center fielder's head for a two-run triple, extending the cushion to five.

After being held off the scoreboard in the fourth, the BlueClaws tacked on two more in the fifth, as Reyes hammered a two-run double after a pair of walks to Miller and Pineda.

Reyes finished his four RBI night and the BlueClaws capped their eight-run outburst with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.

Jersey Shore maintained a no-hit bid through 6.1 innings on Saturday before Brooklyn (0-2, 33-35) finally finagled their first hit on Gil's infield knock in the bottom of the seventh.

RHP George Klassen (1-0) was superb for the 'Claws, tossing 5.0 innings of no-hit, shutout ball, striking out eight, to earn his first High-A victory in his second start at the level.

Cyclones starter RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-2) was taxed for six runs on seven hits over 4.1 frames, suffering his second defeat.

Brooklyn will try and salvage the series' final game on Sunday afternoon. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-5, 4.01) is scheduled to make his second start of the week for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are projected to counter with LHP Braeden Fausnaught (6-1, 3.53). The first pitch of the matinee is scheduled for 2 p.m.

