Cauley Falls Homer Shy of Cycle in Loss
June 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC- Luis Mieses and Cam Cauley had a trio of hits for the Crawdads on Saturday, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods used a four-run fifth inning to get past the Crawdads 9-2 at LP Frans Stadium.
Cauley led a ten-hit attack, coming a home run shy of a cycle for the Crawdads (1-1, 29-39), as the Hot Rods (1-1, 37-31) earned their third win of the series with a 12-hit attack that saw Tre' Morgan and Brayden Taylor collect three hits each on the night.
Mieses picked up the first of his three hits in the first inning, scoring Cauley to give the 'Dads a 1-0 advantage.
Sebastian Walcott added an RBI triple in the seventh, as Cauley scored for a second time to close out the scoring for Hickory.
The Crawdads close out the homestand tomorrow at 2pm looking for a split of the series as Aidan Curry opposes Owen Wild in the finale. Crawdads Pregame will get us started at 1:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and www.hickorycrawdads.com.
