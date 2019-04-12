Tribe Top Knights for Fifth Consecutive Victory
April 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Will Craig launched a 437-foot two-run blast and Trayvon Robinson ripped four extra-base hits to ignite the Indians to a 9-2 rout of Charlotte on Friday night. Robinson doubled in his first two at-bats and tripled in his final two plate appearances, giving him four hits for a second straight game.
Indianapolis (5-3) fell behind 1-0 after a half-inning but Charlotte's lead didn't last long. The Tribe scored five runs in the third off Jordan Stephens. Elias Diaz hit a game-tying single to center and Craig followed with his two-run bomb that made it 3-1. Bryan Reynolds then singled and raced around the bases on Robinson's second double. Robinson eventually touched home plate as well on a Jake Elmore two-out single to right.
Indy's next trip to the plate featured similar results, as the Tribe knocked Stephens out of the game with three more runs. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled and scored on a Craig single to left. Eric Wood gave the Tribe their seventh run with a sacrifice fly to right ahead of a double steal executed by Reynolds and Craig that grew the Indians' lead to 8-1.
The double steal made Craig the first Indians player with a steal of home since Eury Perez on July 17, 2017.
A double play in the sixth brought home Brandon Guyer for Charlotte's final tally.
Robinson wasn't finished at the plate, however. He tripled in the seventh and again in the eighth, the second scoring Reynolds who had previously doubled.
Tribe starter Alex McRae (W, 1-1) benefited from Indy's high-octane offense, limiting the Knights to no hits until a Nicky Delmonico one-out single in the fifth. He allowed just two runs (one earned) on two hits in 6.0 innings pitched.
Stephens (L, 0-2) suffered the loss after allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings of work.
Robinson became the first Indians player with two triples in a game since Willy Garcia on April 27, 2016.
The Indians and Knights will play the third contest of their four-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Eduardo Vera (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to make his second career Triple-A start. Righty Spencer Adams (0-0, 9.00) will toe the rubber for Charlotte.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 12, 2019
- Tribe Top Knights for Fifth Consecutive Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Topped by Indians 9-2 on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Holds off Toledo - Norfolk Tides
- Hens Rally in Ninth But Fall Short in Norfolk - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 4-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Wings Blanked by 'Pigs - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Win Rain-Shortened Bout with Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets Power Their Way to 3-1 Victory over Red Sox - Syracuse Mets
- De Los Santos, Pazos shut down Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Davis, Taijeron Power Mets Past PawSox - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Durham, Columbus Postponed at the DBAP - Durham Bulls
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-2) - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Notes: Gwinnett Stripers (4-3) at Louisville Bats (4-4) - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Polanco, Neverauskas Expected to Join Indians on Saturday, April 13 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mike Foltynewicz to Make Third Rehab Start with Gwinnett on April 15 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Vlad Guerrero Jr. Doubles, Homers and Drives in Four in Bisons Defeat - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Survive Blown Lead - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Tribe Top Knights for Fifth Consecutive Victory
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-2)
- Polanco, Neverauskas Expected to Join Indians on Saturday, April 13
- Indians Win Fourth Straight, Hammer Knights 7-3
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (3-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-1)