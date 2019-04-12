Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-2)

The Indians seek their fifth straight win this evening against Charlotte. Game notes and lineups are attached.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m. EDT

Game #8 / Home #2: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-2)

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (0-1, 7.71) vs. RHP Jordan Stephens (0-1, 4.50)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians never trailed in their home opener last night, sealing regular-season win No. 9,000 with a 7-3 triumph over Charlotte. Ke'Bryan Hayes drilled his first career Triple-A home run to get the scoring started in the first. After the Knights leveled the score at 1-1 in the second, Christian Kelley parked a 401-foot two-run shot out to left to push Indy back in front. Hayes then smoked his first of two run-scoring doubles later in the frame to make it 4-1. Matt Skole went deep for the visitors in the third and Preston Tucker collected a two-out RBI single that brought Charlotte back within a run, but Hayes' second RBI double gave Indy's bullpen some breathing room. Clay Holmes (W, 3.0ip, 0r) excelled in relief of Mitch Keller to earn the win while Brandon Maurer and Michael Feliz combined for the final six outs. A Jake Elmore sac fly in the sixth and a two-out homer by Bryan Reynolds in the eighth -- his third of the season -- capped the scoring.

THIS EVENING: The Indians and Knights square off in game two of the series tonight. The Tribe will face righty Jordan Stephens, who pitched against Indy twice in 2018 and went 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA (5er/11.2ip). Right-hander Alex McRae (0-1, 7.71) seeks better results this evening after suffering a loss on his 26th birthday last Saturday in Columbus. He made two appearances (one start) against Charlotte last year, posting a 3.38 ERA (3er/8.0ip). The Tribe lead the all-time series against Charlotte 113-97 (.538) and have dominated the Knights at Victory Field, going 65-38 (.631).

SO MANY HOMERS: For a second consecutive night, the Indians clubbed three home runs en route to victory. The Tribe have now hit multiple homers in six of their seven games this season. Last year Indy's single-game high for home runs was three, a number reached seven times. Four of those occurrences happened at Victory Field: 6/3 vs. SWB (W 7-3), 6/14 vs. TOL (W 7-3), 8/7 vs. LHV (W 12-5), 8/26 vs. LOU (W 5-3).

14 AND COUNTING: Thanks to three more long balls last night the Tribe now have 14 dingers this season in just seven games, tied for second most in Minor League Baseball. Triple-A Round Rock leads all MiLB teams with 17, while Indy shares second with Triple-A Albuquerque, Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Amarillo. Last year it took until game No. 31 for the Tribe to hit their 14th home run. The Tribe are on pace for 280 home runs which would shatter the franchise record of 193 set in 1995.

GRAB ANOTHER BAG OF POPCORN: Indianapolis (14) and Charlotte (14) have accounted for 25.2 percent (28-of-111) of the home runs hit in the International League entering play tonight. Last night's game featured four long balls: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Christian Kelley and Bryan Reynolds for Indy and Matt Skole for Charlotte.

TRAYVON'S NIGHT: Trayvon Robinson went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base last night, the seventh four-hit game of his career and first since 6/18/14 with Triple-A Albuquerque at Omaha. It marked the first four-hit game by a Tribe player in 2019.

HAYES HEATING UP: After enduring a brief 0-for-9 slide to begin the season, 22-year-old Ke'Bryan Hayes has been swinging a hot bat as of late. He is batting .381 over his last 21 at-bats, tallying one homer, four doubles and six RBI during that stretch.

ONE OF 11: Bryan Reynolds has hit safely in each of Indy's seven games so far this season, leaving him as one of 11 players in Triple-A to have accomplished the feat. He's batting .393 (11-for-28) with three homers, one triple, four RBI and six runs scored for the Tribe.

HAMMER 'EM: Charlotte's pitching staff has served up 12 home runs this season, tied with Durham for the second most allowed in the IL. Indianapolis' staff has given up just three dingers, trailing only Pawtucket (2) for the fewest allowed.

EARLY SPLITS: Jake Elmore (.375, 6-for-16), Bryan Reynolds (.368, 7-for-19) and Cole Tucker (.320, 8-for-25) have been successful against right-handed pitchers early on this season. As a team, Indy is hitting .258 with nine home runs and nine doubles against RHP and .310 with five homers, one triple and seven doubles vs. LHP.

