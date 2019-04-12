Durham, Columbus Postponed at the DBAP
April 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - The scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Columbus Clippers for Friday night at the DBAP has been postponed because of rain. No makeup date has been announced.
Fans with tickets to Friday's game will be contacted with exchange information at a later date, but can contact the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL during normal business hours with general inquiries.
The Bulls and Clippers are scheduled to meet at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at the DBAP. The game will be a celebration of Durham's 150th anniversary, presented by Amica.
