Mike Foltynewicz to Make Third Rehab Start with Gwinnett on April 15
April 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that Braves right-handed pitcher Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to make his third rehab start for the Stripers on Monday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Charlotte Knights.
Foltynewicz, 27, has been on Atlanta's 10-day injured list since March 25 with a right elbow spur. The 2018 National League All-Star has made two rehab starts for the Stripers this season, going 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA (2 ER in 8.2 IP), a .138 BAA, and a 0.81 WHIP. He has walked three while striking out seven.
Tickets for Monday's game are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets. Purchase in advance for $2 off the day-of-game price.
