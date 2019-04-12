Mike Foltynewicz to Make Third Rehab Start with Gwinnett on April 15

April 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that Braves right-handed pitcher Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to make his third rehab start for the Stripers on Monday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Charlotte Knights.

Foltynewicz, 27, has been on Atlanta's 10-day injured list since March 25 with a right elbow spur. The 2018 National League All-Star has made two rehab starts for the Stripers this season, going 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA (2 ER in 8.2 IP), a .138 BAA, and a 0.81 WHIP. He has walked three while striking out seven.

