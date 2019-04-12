Wings Blanked by 'Pigs

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs shut out the Rochester Red Wings 3-0 Friday night at Frontier Field. The series continues Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m., for Autism Awareness Day at the ballpark

Red Wings starter Mike Morin worked the first inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Sean Rodriguez's RBI triple gave the IronPigs the lead in the top of the second inning against Red Wings primary pitcher Zack Littell.

Lehigh Valley continued their attack in the third inning, adding one more run off the bat of Dylan Cozens, who hit his second homer of the season to make it 2-0 Lehigh Valley.

IronPigs starter Enyel De Los Santos walked a batter in the bottom of the fifth, ruining his perfect game.

A two-out double off the bat of John Andreoli ended the De Los Santos no-hit bid in the sixth inning.

Mitch Walding's solo home run off Littell drove in another run for Lehigh Valley in the top of the sixth for a 3-0 lead. Littell pitched 5.0 innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs and three walks while striking out eight, Littell threw 86 pitches, 53 for strikes.

De Los Santos worked 7.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts. De Los Santos threw 86 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Tyler Duffey pitched two relief innings, allowing just one walk while fanning five. Jake Reed pitched the ninth inning for the Red Wings, allowing one hit.

Winning pitcher: De Los Santos (2-0)

Losing pitcher: Littell (0-2)

Save: Pazos (2)

NOTES: John Andreoli's double in the sixth inning increased his hitting streak to six games...Enyel De Los Santos struck out a career-best 10 Red Wings batters in his first start April 6 in Lehigh Valley, and notched nine more Friday night.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY

2017 - Rochester committed a season-high four errors leading to four unearned Buffalo runs as the Red Wings fell to the Bisons 5-2 Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

THIS DAY IN INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE HISTORY

2000 - Deion Sanders, beginning his third stint in the Cincinnati Reds organization after being out of baseball in 1998 & 1999, scores the first run in the history of Louisville Slugger Field in the 1st inning of the RiverBats' home opener against Norfolk. Sanders draws a walk and comes around to score on a single by Chris Sexton. 13,242 fans turn out for the historic day in Louisville, which remains the largest crowd in the park's history. The euphoria of Opening Day would soon wear out - Sanders appeared in just 25 games due to injury, and the RiverBats played mediocre baseball most of the season, finishing 71-73 and 10.0 games out of 1st place. The club would bounce back nicely however in 2001, winning the Governors' Cup Championship.

