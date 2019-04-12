Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m.)

April 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 12, 2019 | 6:35 p.m. ET | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Game 8| Road Game #2

BUFFALO BISONS (2-5, 5th, -3.5 North) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (4-4, 4th, -2.0 North)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-0, 24.00) vs. RHP David Hale (1-0, 1.59)

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons continue their series at PNC Field for game two against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Buffalo is in search of their first road win of the season, and are looking to snap their four-game losing streak in the process. Right hander Sean Reid-Foley takes the hill for the second time with the team this season.

Last Game: BUF 8, S/W-B 9 F/10

The Herd erased a seven-run deficit on Thursday, but the rally fell short in extra innings. A pair of home runs helped the comeback cause. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed a three-run homer in his first Triple-A game of the year. Anthony Alford's three-run shot in the 7th inning tied the game 8-8. However, Scranton would sore the only run in the 10th for the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2-3)

The Bisons picked up two wins in the first series of the season against the RailRiders to split in Buffalo. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will visit Sahlen Field in a week for a two-day, three-game series against the Herd.

Today's Starter

Sean Reid-Foley makes his second Triple-A start of the season. The right hander worked three innings against the RailRiders on April 6th and received a no decision in the Herd's 10-8 win. Reid-Foley also made a start with Toronto before being sent to Buffalo.

Cavan Biggio

Second baseman Cavan Biggio extended his hitting streak to seven games by collecting two more hits in the loss The Triple-A rookie has hit safely in every game that he has appeared in, slashing .533/.792/1.325 in the process. His .417 batting average is also tops on the team a week into the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., baseball's top prospect, was assigned to the Bisons on Thursday and made an immediate impact as the designated hitter. Guerrero went 2-4 at the plate with a double and a three-run home run, in addition to a walk. He also reached on an error in the team's loss. Guerrero had six HRs in 30 games last year for the Herd.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (4-9) begins a three-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre tonight at 7:07 p.m. Right hander Trent Thornton is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays. Last night the team could not hold a lead as the Boston Red Sox came back for a 7-6 walk-off win. Rowdy Tellez clubbed a home run estimated at 505 feet in a losing effort.

