Mets Power Their Way to 3-1 Victory over Red Sox

Pawtucket, RI - The Syracuse Mets used their best pitching performance of the season and a pair of home runs to beat the Pawtucket Red Sox, 3-1, on Friday night at McCoy Stadium. The one run allowed by Syracuse's pitching staff is a season best.

Syracuse (6-3) jumped on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Rymer Liriano walked with one out, and Travis Taijeron followed with his first home run of the season to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Pawtucket (4-4) got one run back in the bottom of the frame. Drew Gagnon hit Josh Ockimey with a pitch, and Bryce Brentz singled. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Mike Miller hit an RBI single to right field to score Ockimey. Gagnon would escape the inning by getting the next batter, Juan Centeno, to bounce into a double play to keep the Mets in the lead, 2-1.

The Mets extended their lead in the eighth. Rajai Davis hit his first home run of the season over the left-center-field fence off Red Sox reliever Travis Lakins to push the advantage to 3-1.

Syracuse's pitching staff was stellar. Starter Drew Gagnon allowed one run in five and a third innings pitched en route to the win, relievers Tyler Bashlor, Daniel Zamora, and Jacob Rhame all didn't allow a hit in two and two thirds innings, and Tim Peterson pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save of the year.

The Mets and PawSox continue their four-game weekend series Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. RHP Chris Flexen is scheduled to start for Syracuse against RHP Josh Smith for Pawtucket.

