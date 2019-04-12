Bisons Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 4-1

There was no comeback for the Bisons on Friday night... Mother Nature saw to it.

A night after erasing a seven-run deficit, the Herd wasn't afforded the luxury of time in a 4-1 defeat to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a contest that was halted in the fifth inning because of rain at PNC Field. The defeat is Buffalo's fifth straight, dropping the club to 2-6 on the early season.

Inclement weather was in the area all night with the tarp remaining on the field close to the scheduled start time. While the game did begin on time, umpires were forced to shut the action down two batters into the bottom of the fifth inning. And since Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held the lead, the game was officially a RailRiders win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored all their runs in the fourth inning, batting around on five hits and a pair of walks. With the bases loaded, Ryan Lavarnway singled past a diving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at third base to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the 2-1 edge. Zach Zekner followed three pitches later with a sharp single into centerfield for a third run. A fielding error by the Bisons allowed a fourth tally, more than enough for the Herd's IL rivals to claim victory.

Buffalo had just two hits on the night with RailRiders starter David Hale striking out seven batters. Jordan Patterson's second-inning home run produced the Bisons lone run in the game.

Guerrero Jr. went 0-1 with a walk and a ground out in his second game with the team this year. Bo Bichette collected the other Bisons hit with a ground-rule double in the third inning.

On Major League rehab from the Blue Jays, reliever Ryan Tepera started for the Herd to make sure he got the inning of work he needed. The long-time Bison righty picked up a strikeout and hit a batter in a scoreless first. Sean Reid-Foley suffered his first loss of the season, allowing all four runs in 2.1 innings of relief.

