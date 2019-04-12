Stripers End Bats' Three-Game Winning Streak, 9-7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Gwinnett Stripers (4-4) defeated the Louisville Bats (4-5) by a score of 9-7 at Louisville Slugger Field to even the series 1-1. The loss ends the Bats' three-game winning streak, and also their nine-game home winning streak against Gwinnett.

The two teams continued their hot-hitting as the Stripers and Bats each totaled ten hits. Gwinnett started the scoring in the first inning as second baseman Andres Blanco singled off Louisville starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (1-0, 3.48). Blanco was eventually driven in by left fielder Adam Duvall. The Bats offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth inning. Louisville left fielder Rob Refsnyder doubled down the right field line to put the Bats in scoring position. The double was the first hit surrendered by Stripers starter Mike Soroka this season. Louisville knotted things up 1-1 as Christian Colon singled in Refsnyder.

In the fifth inning the Stripers retook the lead 2-1 as Rafael Ortega led off the inning with a 382-foot homer to right field. Gutierrez would exit the game after the fifth inning, allowing two runs on five hits and striking-out three. Louisville quickly reclaimed the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. In his first Triple-A start right fielder Courtney Hawkins doubled to right-center field. Hawkins eventually came around to score on a throwing error by Stripers third baseman Sean Kazmar Jr. when Blake Trahan put the ball in play to make the score 2-2. Pinch-hitting for Gutierrez was Sherman Johnson, who unloaded a ball over the right-field wall to make the score 4-2. This was the first pinch-hit home run by a Bats player since May 28, 2017. Soroka was then relieved by Thomas Burrows who finished the inning. The Bats extended their lead to 6-2 in the sixth inning on a Chris Okey single scoring Josh VanMeter and Colon.

The Bats lead didn't last long as the Stripers remained pesky by scoring four runs in the top of seventh. Blanco continued his outstanding hitting by launching a three-run bomb off of Bats reliever Jackson Stephens. Stephens was replaced by Jesus Reyes who worked his way out of a jam by producing a slick 4-6-3 double-play. Despite the Stripers tying the game, the Bats offense didn't shy away and took back the lead in the seventh as VanMeter blooped in Kyle Wren to make it 7-6. Looking for a promising Bats win, Louisville reliever Sal Romano tried for his first save on the young season. With two outs Stripers third-baseman Austin Riley struck out, but reached first base on a wild pitch to extend the inning. Duvall then doubled down the left-field line to put two runners in scoring position. Next to bat was catcher Raffy Lopez who was intentionally walked. Next up was Travis Demeritte who hit a base-clearing double. The loss was Romano's first of the season.

The Bats continue their four-game home series with the Stripers on Saturday for Thunder At Slugger Day, with first pitch at 2:00 p.m. Last season on Thunder, the Bats set a Louisville Slugger Field record with 14,658 fans in attendance on April 21. Louisville starting pitcher Jose Lopez (0-0, 2.25) will face Gwinnett hurler Touki Toussaint (0-0, 3.00).

