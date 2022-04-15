Travs Top Cardinals, 6-5
April 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied from an early deficit for a 6-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of 5,543. It was their third straight win and fifth victory in the last six games. Zach DeLoach and Connor Hoover had two hits each for Arkansas while Cade Marlowe cracked his first home run of the season leading off the game. Travs starter Stephen Kolek wobbled through a three-run second inning but was outstanding in his other four frames totaling six strikeouts in his five innings of work.
Moments That Mattered
* Arkansas broke a 3-all tie in the sixth inning. Zach DeLoach scored from second on a hustle double by Connor Hoover putting the Travs back in front for good.
* Michael Stryffeler retired the first two hitters in the ninth but then issued consecutive walks before striking out Jordan Walker to end the game.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Connor Hoover: 2-4, run, 2B, RBI
* RHP Braden Shipley: Win, 2 IP, HB, 2 K
News and Notes
* Five of the Travs first eight games have been decided by one run with Arkansas winning the last three such games.
* DeLoach extended his season opening hit streak to seven.
Up Next
Arkansas looks to close out the series with a win on Saturday night. RH Taylor Dollard (0-0, 0.00) gets the start against lefty Domingo Robles (0-0, 2.25). First pitch is at 7:05 and there are fireworks after. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
