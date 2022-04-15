Naturals Drop First Game of Homestand to Wind Surge, 7-1

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell behind in the first inning and could not climb back Thursday night, falling 7-1 to the Wichita Wind Surge.

At the top of the order, shortstop Maikel Garcia went 2-for-4, with the Naturals' first two hits of the game, singles in the fourth and sixth innings. Sebastian Rivero reached base three times, walking twice, and scoring the team's only run, also adding the only Northwest Arkansas extra-base hit, a double in the ninth.

Robbie Glendinning drove in the Naturals' only run, singling across Rivero in the seventh when the Naturals' first three batters of the inning reached base.

Starter Drew Parrish struck out three across 5.0 innings, allowing one run in the first and two in the third, all coming against Wichita's Spencer Steer.

After the Wind Surge struck Zach Haake for four runs in the sixth, Jonah Dipoto and Stephen Woods Jr. combined for three scoreless innings and five strikeouts to finish off the game and try to keep Northwest Arkansas within a chance to come back.

The Naturals look to bounce back Friday night with left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano taking the mound. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. from Arvest Ballpark and the season's first fireworks show of the year will follow the game.

