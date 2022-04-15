Hounds Handcuff Hooks Again

MIDLAND - Potent pitching and a pair of first inning runs proved to be the difference Thursday night as the RockHounds knocked off the Hooks, 3-1, before 3,817 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Jack Cushing, who permitted just one run over six innings of work, was backed by three frames of perfect relief from Wandisson Charles, Dalton Sawyer and Garrett Acton.

Enmanuel Valdez accounted for the lone Corpus Christi marker in the fifth, crushing an 0-1 Cushing changeup onto the berm in right field for his second home run of the year.

Hooks starter Jaime Melendez was a batter away from being forced to exit after first-inning count of 34. His lead-off walk to Max Schuemann backfired quickly due to an error and passed ball. With one away and a runner at third, Jonah Bride lifted what appeared to be a sac fly to left field. Cesar Salazar, battling a strong wind and setting sun, failed to make the catch, allowing the run to score with Bride standing at second base. Devin Foyle cashed in with a two-out RBI double for a 2-0 Hounds edge.

The 20-year-old Melendez responded by dispatching 10 of the last 11 batters he faced, striking out six in that span.

Devin Conn, charged with an unearned run in the fifth, bridged the gap to Jimmy Endersby who, with the aid of two double-play balls, blanked Midland through the final three innings.

Pitching has been the story of the series, with the RockHounds holding the Hooks to two runs over the last two games. Corpus Christi hurlers have surrendered just nine runs thus far in the three-game set.

The Hooks aim to level the series Friday with Tyler Brown on the hill. Ty Damron is scheduled to make the start for the home club. First pitch 7 PM.

