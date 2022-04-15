Travs Take Another One-Run Win, 6-5, on Friday

April 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Another game between the Springfield Cardinals (3-5) and the Arkansas Travelers (5-3) came down to the wire, with the Travs pitching out of a 9th-inning jam to escape with the 6-5 win on Friday. RF Moises Gomez cranked a two-run homer in the 8th that brought the Cardinals within a run, before the Cards got the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the 9th but couldn't bring them home.

Decisions:

W - RHP Braden Shipley (1-0)

L - RHP Kyle Leahy (0-1)

S - RHP Michael Stryffeler (2)

Notables:

OF Moises Gomez added to his league-leading total of long-balls with his fifth home run of the year and fourth of the week, a two-run shot, in the 8th... 3B Jordan Walker went 3x4 with three singles, one of which left his bat at 108 mph... DH Chandler Redmond doubled in a run in the 2nd... RHP Kyle Leahy struck out eight batters through 5.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits with two walks.

On Deck:

-Saturday, 7:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (0-0, 2.25) @ ARK RHP Taylor Dollard (0-0, 0.00)

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.