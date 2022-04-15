Travs Take Another One-Run Win, 6-5, on Friday
April 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Another game between the Springfield Cardinals (3-5) and the Arkansas Travelers (5-3) came down to the wire, with the Travs pitching out of a 9th-inning jam to escape with the 6-5 win on Friday. RF Moises Gomez cranked a two-run homer in the 8th that brought the Cardinals within a run, before the Cards got the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the 9th but couldn't bring them home.
Decisions:
W - RHP Braden Shipley (1-0)
L - RHP Kyle Leahy (0-1)
S - RHP Michael Stryffeler (2)
Notables:
OF Moises Gomez added to his league-leading total of long-balls with his fifth home run of the year and fourth of the week, a two-run shot, in the 8th... 3B Jordan Walker went 3x4 with three singles, one of which left his bat at 108 mph... DH Chandler Redmond doubled in a run in the 2nd... RHP Kyle Leahy struck out eight batters through 5.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits with two walks.
On Deck:
-Saturday, 7:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (0-0, 2.25) @ ARK RHP Taylor Dollard (0-0, 0.00)
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com
