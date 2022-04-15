RoughRiders Announce Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy at the River

FRISCO, Texas - After the success of Party @ the Yard over the last few seasons, the RoughRiders are giving Thursdays a facelift and introducing Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River at every Thursday home game in 2022.

"We know how much fun Party at the Yard has been in the past, but that wasn't enough for us," said RoughRiders President/GM Victor Rojas. "We wanted our guests to have an epic experience, and nothing beats taking in a game in the world-famous Lazy River, drinking $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers & $2 drafts, listening to great music and kicking off the weekend in style for $25. Rowdy @ the River is the biggest pool party in sports, and we can't wait to kick things off."

General admission tickets to Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River are $25 and include access to the Lazy River as well as the all-new Bullpen Bar. Live music from DJ Elusive will blast throughout the outfield and party-goers can enjoy $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers and $2 draft beer at the Bullpen Bar. To get your tickets or for more information, visit RidersBaseball.com/Rowdy.

Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River is a 21+ event only.

The first Rowdy of the season will be on April 21st at Riders Field, starting at 5:35 p.m. All Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River events will begin when gates open, an hour before first pitch.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

