Travs Take One-Run Victory

Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers took a back and forth game over the Springfield Cardinals by a 5-4 score on Wednesday night. The Travs led from the first inning until the sixth when Springfield tied it before the Cardinals took the lead in the seventh. Arkansas responded with two in the eighth for the lead then held on for the one-run victory. Spencer Packard and Isiah Gilliam drove in two runs apiece. A.J. Puckett worked 2.1 innings of relief and earned the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Riley Unroe put down a squeeze bunt to score Jonatan Clase with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

* Springfield loaded the bases against Travis Kuhn with one out in the ninth but Kuhn secured a ground ball double play to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-3, BB, run, 2 RBI

* RHP A.J. Puckett: Win, 2.1 IP, H, UER, 3 K

News and Notes

* Juan Mercedes returned from the Injured List and pitched two innings as the starting pitcher.

* Seattle called up RHPs Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet. Both are in the big leagues for the first time.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Ethan Lindow (2-3, 4.60) pitching for Arkansas against Connor Lunn (3-5, 4.92) for Springfield. First pitch set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

