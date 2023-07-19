"Brass in the Ballpark" Summer Band Camp Coming to ONEOK Field

TULSA, OK - Inspired by the TulsaSound Weekend, The Tulsa Drillers and King Cabbage Brass Band will co-host "Brass in the Ballpark," a unique two-week music camp experience for accomplished band students, grades 8-12. Greg Fallis, KCBB bandleader, announced that the camp will run weeknights from 6-8 PM, beginning on Monday, August 21. It will include two performances at ONEOK Field during the Drillers games on Thursday, August 31 and Saturday, September 2.

Camp curriculum will include instrument fundamentals, improvisation, New Orleans style jazz performance, brass band ensemble, American music history and the significant role of Oklahoma musicians. Camp participants will have personalized tours of the Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie Centers and will receive a 'Brass in the Ballpark' T-shirts.

Fallis, a professional musician and music teacher with a background in jazz and studio music and performance experience in big band and multiple ensembles, will lead the program. Members of KCBB and other working musicians will provide additional instruction.

Camp tuition is $250/student, with need-based scholarships available.

"I believe this music has a unique ability to speak to people of all ages," said Fallis. "We are blessed to play it, and we understand our responsibility to pass it down to future generations. With this camp, we hope to create a tradition of brass band music in Tulsa and give back to our community."

"Brass in the Ballpark" is supported by the Tulsa Drillers, Empire Slice House, Mythic Press, and Red Dirt Relief Fund. For sponsorship opportunities, email gregorydfallis@gmail.com.

Since arriving on the local music scene just a few years ago, KCBB has taken the city by storm with its infectious blend of classic brass band tunes, along with plenty of modern covers. In addition to Greg Fallis on trombone and sousaphone, the band includes noted Tulsa musicians Nicholas Foster (drums), Dave Johnson (trumpet), Jordan Hehl (bass, bass drum) Bishop Marsh (trumpet), Andy McCormick (sax), Isaac Washam (trombone), Dylan Ward (trombone), Ryan Hatcher (trumpet) and Kristin Ruyle (percussion).

The Tulsa Drillers' embrace of the Tulsa Sound is a timely nod to the historical significance of Tulsa's vibrant music scene and the world-class musicians who created it. TulsaSound gear is now available in the newly renovated Official Team Store at ONEOK Field or online at TulsaDrillers.com/shop.

