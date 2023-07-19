Alex Speas Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Alex Speas made his MLB debut on Wednesday, July 19th with the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his debut, Speas struck out the first three batters he faced, including a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play against Wander Franco for his first batter. He threw 1.2 innings, retiring all four batters he faced, and earned a hold in the Rangers' 5-1 win to sweep the Rays.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native was a second-round selection by the Rangers in the 2016 MLB draft. After sustaining injuries and pitching in just 42 games between 2016 and 2020, he joined the RoughRiders in 2021, but struggled with an 11.74 ERA.

After retiring from the game during the 2022 season and coaching baseball, he returned in 2023 and went 3-0 with a 0.64 ERA in 28.1 innings with Frisco, striking out 47 and walking 13 over his 23 appearances. He was then promoted to Triple-A Round Rock, where he owned a 2.35 ERA in five games.

Speas becomes the 194th former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the fifth member of the Road to the Show presented by Herman Marshall Whiskey in 2023, joining pitchers Mason Englert, Cody Bradford, Grant Anderson and Owen White.

