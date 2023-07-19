Drillers Back at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, July 25

The Tulsa Drillers will be in action at ONEOK Field for the first time in two weeks when they open a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) on Tuesday, July 25. The series will run for six consecutive days, through Sunday, July 30.

The first five games of the home stand will all start at 7:05 p.m. The Sunday, series finale will begin at 1:05 p.m.

The promotional highlight of the stand will be the return of Noodlers Weekend presented by Busch Light for the Thursday through Sunday games, July 27-30. The Drillers will re-identify as the Noodlers for the four games and will wear green jerseys with the popular catfish logo.

The Noodlers Weekend opener on July 27 will be a $2 Thursday with $2 Busch Light and Bud Light for fans ages 21 and over, and $2 sodas and hot dogs for everyone. In addition, the first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and over, will receive Noodlers Koozies.

It will be Friday Night Fireworks on July 28. There will also be a noodling demonstration in the outfield concourse for those looking to see this unique sport in person.

Grand Slam Saturday on July 29 will feature a Noodlers Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, while the Noodlers finale on Sunday, July 30 will be a Kids Eat Free Day with the first 500 fans also receiving Noodlers Arm Sleeves.

The home stand will begin with $3 T-Town Tuesday on July 25 and Bark-in-the-Park on Wednesday, July 26.

A complete list of promotions for the entire series with the Cardinals is below.

Tulsa is 8-4 against Springfield this season, including a 5-1 record at ONEOK Field.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 25-30 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, July 25 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $3 T-TOWN TUESDAY

The home stand begins with another $3 T-Town Tuesday where fans can enjoy the most affordable night at ONEOK Field. Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18 each. Fans can also enjoy $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas! We will also be celebrating the Gathering Place throughout the night! COX $3 T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans ages 21 and over, can enjoy a Happy Half Hour for the first 30 minutes after gates open. Domestic 16-ounce beers will be just $4 each at the main concession stands, and High Noons will be only $6 each at all stadium bars!

Wednesday, July 26 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

Fans have another opportunity to enjoy baseball with their furry friends on Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws night courtesy of City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

PRE-GAME DOG PARADE

Another staple of Bark in the Park nights is the Pre-Game Dog Parade presented by Pet Supplies Plus! The parade lineup will start at 6:15 p.m. and fans will be able to walk a lap around the field with their canine companions. Every dog that participates will receive a free flying disk!

NOODLERS WEEKEND PRESENTED BY BUSCH LIGHT-JULY 27-30

Thursday, July 27 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY / NOODLERS WEEKEND

Noodlers Weekend is back for 2023! For four games only, the Drillers will rebrand as the Noodlers and wear lime green jerseys and hats. To kick off the weekend we will have another $2 Thursday with fans, ages 21 and over, able to enjoy $2 Busch Light and Bud Light. The $2 beers will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs will be available for all fans at any of the main and outfield concession stands. Noodlers Weekend and $2 Thursday are presented by Busch Light, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

NOODLERS WEEKEND FOOD SPECIALS

Fans will be able to enjoy delicious food specials that will be available throughout Noodlers Weekend, including fried catfish po boy's and a fried catfish baskets. Both items can be purchased at the Greenwood Smoke Shack. In addition, 16 ounce Busch Lights will be discounted to $5 all weekend.

NOODLERS FISH KOOZIE GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and older, who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Noodlers Fish Koozie courtesy of Busch Light.

Friday, July 28 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / BUSCH LIGHT NOODLERS WEEKEND

It's the second night of Noodlers Weekend and to add to the fun, there will be a catfish tank with live noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nate Williams. Fans can also enter to win their own noodling experience at ONEOK Field through the Drillers social media pages! In addition, Tulsa's very own noodling expert Tess Maune will be at ONEOK Field to throw out the first pitch! It's Friday so that means the night will conclude with another great Fireworks show! It's all presented by Busch Light, Tulsa Community College, FOX23 and K95.5.

MIKE COOLBAUGH DAY

The Drillers will pay tribute to their former player and coach, Mike Coolbaugh, on the 14th anniversary of his death. Mike was tragically killed on July 22, 2007 when he was struck by a batted ball while coaching first base. The Drillers team will wear special wristbands and a tribute will be played on the video board.

Saturday, July 29 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / NOODLERS WEEKEEND

Noodlers Weekend continues and fans will not want to miss out on a one-of-a-kind Noodlers Hawaiian shirt giveaway! There will also be noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nate Williams and a chance for fans to win their own noodling experience at ONEOK Field! Noodlers Weekend and Grand Slam Saturday are presented by Busch Light, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, NewsChannel 8, and News 102.3 KRMG.

NOODLERS HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Noodlers Hawaiian shirt courtesy of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

Sunday, July 30 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY / NOODLERS WEEKEND

Noodlers Weekend concludes with another Kids Eat Free Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE, and they will be able to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Busch Light, Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

NOODLERS WEEKEND FOOD SPECIALS

Don't miss your final opportunity to enjoy delicious Noodlers food specials, including fried catfish po boy's and fried catfish baskets at the Greenwood Smoke Shack as well as $5 16oz Busch Lights!

NOODLERS ARM SLEEVE GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates, will receive a colorful Noodlers arm sleeves!

PSO KIDS CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. courtesy of PSO.

